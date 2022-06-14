Photo Release

June 14, 2022 I have to be here: Outgoing Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III answers questions from media members Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City. Among those discussed during the press conference include his plans after June 29 and if he is open to working for the government after his Senate term. Sotto also mentioned his meeting with President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. last May 28, wherein they talked about his post-Senate plans and other issues. “I mentioned the findings of the Senate Committee of the Whole. I mentioned to him the problem in the Department of Agriculture. I told him about the problems of the Bureau of Customs and the people involved in both departments and the bureau. We also talked about illegal drugs. As I’ve said, I’d rather that he discloses what we discussed,” Sotto told reporters. (Albert Calvelo/Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate PRIB)