Photo Release

June 15, 2022 Manila Bay-ani awardees: The DENR conferred the "Manila Bayani Award" to Villar SIPAG, Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, and her son Senator-elect Mark Villar during the celebration of the Philippine Environment Month. The award was given due to their steadfast commitment and tireless efforts in protecting Manila Bay. As chairman of the Senate environment committee, Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, also Villar SIPAG director, has been at the forefront of environmental protection and preservation amid the climate change and other challenges faced by Mother Earth. The awarding ceremonies were held by the DENR-National Capital Region at Diamond Hotel in Manila on June 14, 2022. This year's celebration focuses on furthering environmental awareness among Filipinos. Also in the picture who received the same awards are former DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu, Atty. Rita Linda Jimeno, former DENR USec Benny Antiporda, Atty. Antonio Oposa, Jr. and Congressman-Elect Edward Hagedorn.