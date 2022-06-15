Photo Release

June 15, 2022 Addressing the effects of oil crisis: Sen. Imee Marcos answers questions from members of the media in a chance interview at the Senate in Pasay City Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Marcos, who chairs the Committee on Economic Affairs, enumerated short, medium and long-term measures to cushion the impacts of the global oil shock to Filipinos. Among others, she pushed for subsidies as immediate solution for sectors affected by the spike in oil prices, as well as conservation of oil products. Marcos also believed that it is high time for the Philippines to talk to new partners in the ASEAN region to help with the country's oil supply, and look at sustainable and renewable sources of energy. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)