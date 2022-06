Photo Release

June 16, 2022 Pangilinan reunites with Pampanga farmers: A month after the 2022 polls, outgoing Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Thursday reunited with the rice farmers of Brgy. San Nicolas, San Simon, Pampanga to personally thank them for their support in the last elections. Pangilinan also held a dialogue with the farmers to continue finding solutions to problems in the country's agriculture sector. PHOTO CREDITS: Office of Senator Kiko Pangilinan