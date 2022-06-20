Photo Release

June 20, 2022 Villar invites the public to support entrepreneurs: Senator Cynthia A. Villar, who has been known as "Misis Hanepbuhay," rallies behind our entrepreneurs and exhorted the public to support them. As she joined the 31st Anniversary of Simbayanan ni Maria Multi-Purpose Cooperative (SMEC), she also called the public to visit their bazaar-the Coopreneurs Product Expo 2022 at Vista Mall Taguig. She cited Tatay Carlito, a banana muffin vendor who went viral on social media, and cooperatives such SMEC for their industry.