Photo Release

June 21, 2022 Quick wins to help transport, agri sectors: Sen. Imee Marcos, during the consultative meeting of the Committee on Energy Tuesday, June 21, 2022, asks the Department of Energy for its proposal to help sectors badly affected by the increasing fuel prices. Marcos said the proposal for nuclear energy is “seductive” but would take a long time. “Maybe we are looking for quick wins in the next few months because we will be faced with this problem and the sectors that will be impacted are so large--transport and agriculture-- and neither of which will benefit from the nuclear proposal just yet,” Marcos said. Energy Usec. Gerardo Erguiza Jr. admitted that it is a challenge to respond accordingly but they are looking at the subsidies system. Erguiza also appealed for conservation programs among Filipinos in order to lower demand and consumption of petroleum products. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)