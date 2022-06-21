Photo Release

June 21, 2022 SP Sotto cites 18th Congress' achievements: : Outgoing Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III reports to members of the media on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the accomplishments of the Upper Chamber under the 18th Congress. Sotto said over 500 bills passed during the current Congress were signed into law. Of the total, 197 legislative measures were of national importance. He also cited three adopted resolutions on the Senate's concurrence in the ratification of treaties, namely, the Convention on Temporary Admission, the 1961 Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness, and the Arms Trade Treaty. During the press conference, Sotto was also asked on various issues, including the composition and reported members of the Senate minority bloc under the incoming 19th Congress. Sotto likewise announced his plan to revive the Citizens' Drug Watch to continue his advocacy against illegal drugs even as a private citizen. Sotto's term as senator will end on June 30. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)