Photo Release

June 21, 2022 One Help, One Nation: (From L-R) Mabuhay Shriners Potentate and CWS Party-list Rep. Romeo S. Momo Sr.; Rep. Johnny T. Pimentel, Grand Master of Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the Philippines; and Senate Public Assistance Office Director General Lino S. Ong, representing Senate President Vicente Sotto III, signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the Senate and Mabuhay Shiners meant to provide medical assistance to indigent Filipinos. (Edward Ganal/SPAO)