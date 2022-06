Photo Release

June 21, 2022 One Help, One Nation: Senate Public Assistance Office Director General Lino S. Ong delivered a short message on behalf of Senate President Vicente Sotto III during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Senate and Mabuhay Shiners. The partnership aims to provide medical assistance to indigent Filipinos, most especially children who suffered burns and need cleft lip, cleft palate and clubfoot surgeries. (Edward Ganal/SPAO)