Photo Release

June 21, 2022 Koko hears lament of transport groups: Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III attends on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the Committee on Energy's consultative meeting on the effects of the invasion of Ukraine on the downstream oil sector and solutions to address the spike in fuel prices. During the meeting, transport groups lamented their declining income due to the surging fuel prices and the lack of subsidies from the government. Pimentel earlier called for the suspension of the collection of excise tax on fuel, saying he would file a bill on the matter. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)