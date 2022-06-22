Photo Release

June 22, 2022 Villar joins bday bash of "Seedling Queen of Bulacan": Sen. Cynthia A. Villar joined the 50th birthday celebration of fishball vendor-turned- multi-award winning Filipino agripreneur, Desiree “Daisy” Duran, hailed as the "Seedling Queen of Bulacan." Duran, who built the Duran Farms Agricultural Learning Center was awarded "Most Outstanding Community Enterprise in 2015" by Villar SIPAG, and "Most Inspiring Filipina Entrepreneur in 2017 by the Office of the President of the Philippines. Villar is the author of the Farm Tourism Law that promotes the establishment of Farm Schools nationwide to augment earnings of farmers and farm owners.