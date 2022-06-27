Photo Release



Senator Risa Hontiveros takes oath as two-term senator before VP Leni Robredo: Bringing a message of hope, Senator Risa Hontiveros took her oath of office as Senator of the 19th Congress before outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo at the Office of the Vice President, Monday, June 27. The two-term Senator, a solo parent, was accompanied by her daughters, Issa, Helena and Sinta.

In her oath, Hontiveros vowed to “stand on the side of human rights, due process, and participatory democracy at all times; dedicate my office to the service of the marginalized and the basic sectors.”

The Senator also pledged to “uphold the dignity of all Filipinos, reject violence, oppression, disinformation and historical revisionism, in support of our collective aspirations for a just and equal society that values its past as it charts its future.”