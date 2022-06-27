Photo Release

June 27, 2022 Tulfo attends legislative process briefing: Senator-elect Raffy Tulfo intently listens to Senate Secretariat officials, led by Deputy Secretary for Legislation Atty. Edwin Bellen, during the legislative process briefing Monday, June 27, 2022. During the briefing entitled Executive Mentoring on Legislative Governance: Setting the tone for the first 100 Days in the 19th Congress, the officials explained to Tulfo, who placed third in the senatorial race during the 2022 national elections, the plenary procedures and committee level processes. Before the briefing, the senator also faced his former colleagues in the media to answer questions regarding his positions on different issues and his legislative plans for the 19th Congress. After the presscon, Tulfo had a short tour inside the Senate building. (Albert Calvelo / Senate PRIB)