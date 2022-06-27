Photo Release

June 27, 2022 Villar, French Ambassador celebrate 75th relations at LPPWP: Unveiling a sculptor entitled "Intertwined" by artist Raphael Daniel David during inauguration of the France-Philippines Friendship Day at the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park on Sunday, June 26, 2022. In photos are (from left) Together-Ensemble (TE) vice president commissioner Ramon Moreno Jr., TE Founder and President Hubert d' Aboville, France Senator Samantha Cazebonne, France representative for ASEAN economic relations Francois Corbin, French Ambassador Michèle Boccoz, TE Board member Neric Acosta, Senator Cynthia Villar, Sculptor Raphael Daniel David, DENR Asec. Gilbert D. Gonzales, DENR-NCR regional director Jacqueline Caancan, Asec. Hero Masuda, assitant director Jun Almira, BMB director Natividad Benardino, and (seated) director Khalil Bayam.