June 27, 2022

Pia calls on PRRD: Veto the Vape Bill: Sen. Pia S. Cayetano (fourth from left) and medical doctors urge Pres. Rodrigo Duterte to veto the Vape Bill in a news conference held on June 23. Citing reliable information, Senator Pia said the enrolled copy was officially transmitted by the House of Representatives to Malacañang just this Friday, June 24 - with barely three working days left in Pres. Duterte's term. The House and Senate approved the bicameral version of the Vape Bill five months ago on January 26.
