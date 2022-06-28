Photo Release

June 28, 2022 V for victory: Neophyte Senators Robin Padilla and Mark Villar flash “V” signs before the start of briefing for the newly elected senators of the 19th Congress, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The Senate Secretariat, led by Senate Secretary Atty. Myra Marie Villarica, gave newly-elected and returning senators an orientation on the different Senate offices and their respective functions and services, as well as a refresher on the legislative procedures before the start of the 19th Congress. (Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB)