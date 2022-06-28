Photo Release

June 28, 2022 Happy to be back: Returning Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, answers questions from the members of the Senate media before attending the briefing for neophyte and returning senators of the 19th Congress, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Ejercito, who will be heading the Committee on Local Government, said he is happy to be back and excited to begin his work as Senator. Ejercito will also be serving as vice chairperson of the Committees on health and public services. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)