Photo Release

June 28, 2022 Honorable Gentlemen: (From left) Senators Mark Villar, Robin Padilla and Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito pose for photo-ops after the brief orientation on the different Senate offices and their respective functions and services Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Padilla, Villar and Ejercito, also attended a refresher course on legislative procedures ahead of the opening of the 19th Congress. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)