Photo Release

June 28, 2022 Senate welcomes 19th Congress Senators: Senate Secretary Atty. Myra Marie Villarica welcomes new and returning senators Tuesday, June 28, 2022 during the briefing on legislative procedures and services of the Secretariat offices in the upper chamber ahead of the opening of the 19th Congress. Villarica stressed the importance of efficient staff support and coordination among Senate offices in crafting legislation that would respond to stakeholders' needs. "Legislative work is really hard work...It requires diligence, perseverance, grit and determination. We all look forward to a very productive and meaningful relationship between the Senate proper and the Secretariat," she said in her remarks. (Joseph Vidal/Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)