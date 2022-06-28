Photo Release

June 28, 2022 Getting to know the Senate: Senator-elect Robinhood Padilla attends the orientation for newly-elected senators at the Senate Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Senate Secretariat officials, headed by Sec. Myra Marie Villarica, gave a briefing on the services of Secretariat offices. Padilla, who is set to head the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, earlier attended an orientation on plenary procedures and committee processes. (Joseph Vidal & Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)