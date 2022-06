Photo Release

June 29, 2022 Sen. Bato Dela Rosa administering the oath of office: "Administering the oath of office of Mayor Josef Cagas, Vice Mayor Johari Baña and SP members of Digos City and blessing of the new city hall of Digos. This is where I spent most of my childhood as a fish market kargador and mini bus conductor." - Senator Bato Dela Rosa (Posted on his personal FB Account: Ronald Dela Rosa)