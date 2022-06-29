Photo Release



Oath taking of elected Iloilo NP members: Members of the Nacionalista Party who won in various elected positions in Iloilo province last May elections took their oath before Senator Cynthia Villar. The senator administered the oath taking of 4th District Congressman-elect Ferjenel Biron, incoming Barotac Nuevo Mayor Bryant Paul Biron, Congressman and now Dumangas Mayor Braeden John Biron, Dumangas Vice Mayor-elect Ronaldo Golez, Anilao 3rd term Mayor Nathalie Ann Debuque, Anilao Vice- Mayor Ma.Teresa Debuque and Barotac Viejo Mayor-elect Nielo Tupaz. Sangguniaang Bayan officials from the municipalities of Barotac Nuevo,Pototan,Pavia, Cabatuan,Dumangas, Anilao and Barotac Viejo in Iloilo Province also took their oath before the senator.

Oath taking of elected Iloilo NP members: Nanumpa kay Senator Cynthia A. Villar ang mga kasapi ng Nacionalista Party na nanalo sa iba't ibang posisyon sa Iloilo province noong nakaraang May elections. Pinangasiwaan ng senador ang oath taking nina 4th District Congressman-elect Ferjenel Biron, incoming Barotac Nuevo Mayor Bryant Paul Biron, Congressman at ngayo'y Dumangas Mayor-elect Braeden John Biron, Dumangas Vice Mayor-elect Ronaldo Golez, Anilao 3rd term Mayor Nathalie Ann Debuque,Anilao Vice- Mayor Ma.Teresa Debuque at Barotac Viejo Mayor-elect Nielo Tupaz. Nanumpa rin sa kanyang harapan ang Sangguniaang Bayan officials mula sa munisiplaidad ng Barotac Nuevo,Pototan, Pavia, Cabatuan,Dumangas, Anilao at Barotac Viejo in Iloilo Province.