Photo Release

July 1, 2022 Oath taking and inauguration: Former Malabon Vice Mayor Jeannie N. Sandoval took her oath of office before Senator Cynthia A. Villar as the newly-elected mayor of the city. Sandoval, a member of the Nacionalista Party, is the fourth and first female mayor of Malabon.### Oath taking and inauguration: Nanumpa sa harap ni Sen. Cynthia Villar si Malabon Vice Mayor Jeannie N. Sandoval bilang bagong halal na mayor ng naturang siyudad. Si Sandoval, kasapi ng Nacionalista Party, ang pang-apat at kauna-unahang babaeng alkalde ng Malabon.###