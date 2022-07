Photo Release

July 1, 2022 Escudero takes oath as Senator: Returning Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero takes his oath as Senator Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The oath-taking was administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo at the Supreme Court in Manila City. Escudero, who got more than 20 million votes in the 2022 elections, served as governor of Sorsogon for one term before making a comeback to the Senate. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)