Photo Release

July 4, 2022 Dismay over ecozone veto: Sen. Imee Marcos expresses dismay over the recent decision of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to veto House Bill No. (HB) 7575 or An Act Establishing the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport, Province of Bulacan, Monday, July 4, 2022. In a press conference, Marcos warned that the veto of HB 7575 may send a chilling effect on both local and foreign investors, dissuading them from investing their money in the country. Furthermore, she lamented that the veto would result in the loss of potential economic gain for the government. (Voltaire Domingo / Senate PRIB)