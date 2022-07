Photo Release

July 5, 2022 Estrada returns to Senate: Returning Sen. Jinggoy Estrada inspects the on-going renovation of his soon-to-be office in the Senate, Monday, July 4, 2022. The office of Estrada was previously occupied by former Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon whose term ended on June 30, 2022. Following the inspection, Estrada answers questions on different issues, including his priority bills, during a short media briefing. (Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB)