Photo Release

July 6, 2022 Suspension of fuel excise tax needs careful study: Sen. Win Gatchalian expresses reservations on proposals to suspend the excise tax on oil products to cushion the effects of skyrocketing oil prices brought about by the Russia-Ukraine war. According to Gatchalian, the government stands to lose P160 billion in revenue if the fuel excise tax is suspended which is a considerable amount considering that the country really needs funds for subsidies and other expenses. “But I am not closing my door on that. We really need to study the proposal carefully because if we look at the news, it seems that there is no end to the situation in Ukraine,” Gatchalian told reporters in an interview on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)