Photo Release



Acting Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri , in a chance interview Wednesday, July 6, 2022, updates members of the press on the Senate's preparation for the opening of the 19th Congress on July 25.

Asked on the Senate's initial plans to combat the effects of the ongoing pandemic and economic crisis, Sen. Zubiri said that he had a long discussion with some of his colleagues to prioritize the coming national budget season and pass economic measures, including a stimulus package, to combat rising inflation and reinvigorate industries and sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo/Senate PRIB)