July 8, 2022 Bicycle Rights and Creation of Local Bikeways Office: Newly-elected Senator Mark A. Villar filed a Senate bill proposing for the Bicycle Act of 2022. The bill provides the rights of bicycle riders and the establishment of the Local Bikeway Office (LBO), an office under the supervision of the city or municipal engineering office that will implement the rules and regulations of the Bicycle Act. Further, the LBO will be tasked to manage the construction and maintenance of a bikeway network including the identification of a bikeway roadmap.