Photo Release

July 10, 2022 Pasay City. Senator Win Gatchalian commended the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) for ordering Manila Electric Company (MERALCO) to refund its customers P21.8 billion equivalent to 87 centavos per kilowatt-hour (kWh). 6 July 2020 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN