Photo Release

July 11, 2022 Final Respects to Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe: Senator Koko Pimentel and wife, Mrs. Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, paid their final respects to Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by signing the Book of Condolences at the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines today. Senator Koko Pimentel authored Senate Resolution No. 525, commending PM Abe for his significant contribution in strengthening relations between Japan and the Philippines.