Photo Release

July 15, 2022 Keep on learning, and never give up, Villanueva reminds grads. Senator Joel Villanueva speaks before the 11,285 graduates of the Bulacan State University on July 15, 2022, Friday at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. In his speech, Villanueva reminded the graduates to keep learning and never give up from the challenges that they will face in the future. “Huwag po kayong papayag na sabihin kayo na liitan, paikliin o papangitin ang inyong mga pangarap. Hold on to your dreams. Keep on learning. Never ever give up!,” the Senator said.