July 19, 2022 ‘Hungry stomach knows no law’: Comebacking Sen. Jinggoy Estrada answers queries from reporters during his brief visit to the Senate Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Responding to the reported plan to trim "fats" in the government bureaucracy, Estrada, who will likely head the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, expressed concern over the plan, saying “many people will be affected. I really have concerns. Where will they (displaced employees) go... hungry stomach knows no law.” The senator also expressed hope that the President’s first State of the Nation Address (SONA) would contain his priority measures on how to realize his campaign promise of “Bangon Bayan Muli” which could guide the legislators on priority measures that should be acted upon with urgency. (Albert Calvelo and Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)