Photo Release

July 20, 2022 Gold standard treatment for taxpayers: Sen. Win Gatchalian vows to protect the interest of taxpayers as he shares his plans as the incoming chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means in the 19th Congress, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. During the Tax Forum Series VII entitled “Patnubay sa 19th Congress: A Guide to Navigating Tax Measures,” Gatchalian lamented the abuse, harassment, and the second-class treatment accorded to taxpayers despite their great contribution to nation-building. “When you ask any honest-to-goodness taxpaying citizen of this country, it is really painful for them to shell out 20 to 30 percent of their hard-earned revenue. It is more painful for them to line-up and pay their taxes. It is also painful for them to be harassed and abused by tax collectors. It is also painful for all of us to hear issues of corruption, issues of misappropriation, and wasted money,” he pointed out. Gatchalian said the Committee on Ways and Means will lay down plans that will ensure gold standard treatment of taxpayers, including simplifying tax regimes and holding erring government officials accountable through its oversight function. The program was spearheaded by the Senate Tax Study and Research Office headed by Atty. Rodelio Dascil. (Senate PRIB Photos)