Photo Release

July 21, 2022 Doctors, senators call on President Marcos Jr. to veto the Vape Deregulation Bill to protect public health and the youth: The Vape Deregulation Bill, which was passed by the 18th Congress last January, but was transmitted five months later by the House of Representatives to the Office of then President Rodrigo Duterte last June 24, or with just a few days left in his term, is set to lapse into law on July 24 if unacted upon by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. In a joint press conference, Senators Pia and Alan Cayetano, together with medical doctors, experts, and health advocates, called on President Marcos Jr. to veto the controversial bill, which overturns current regulations on vapes and e-cigarettes at the expense of public health and the well-being of the youth.