July 26, 2022 Building safer and more resilient communities: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda stresses the need to deal with the graver and irreversible impacts of the climate crisis as the nation pulls up from the COVID-19 pandemic. In a privilege speech Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Legarda cited the sixth assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warning that today’s temperatures are at the highest in 125,000 years. She added that climate resilient development is the right path to improving the lives of the vulnerable population by unlocking the potential for green and sustainable growth and supporting and advancing renewable energy and energy efficiency and environment-friendly transport systems. “We must heed and uphold the principle of build right at first sight, which entails planning and executing policies and programs right for the first time using science. We must make sure that our limited resources are optimized to prevent further loss and damage to our communities,” Legarda said. (Bibo Nuevaespaña/ Senate PRIB)