Photo Release

July 26, 2022 Climate change mitigation: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. lauds Sen. Loren Legarda’s call for the country to reduce the consequences of climate change during the plenary session Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Revilla said Legarda has always been consistent in her advocacies on the environment, disaster resilience and climate change. He said the Philippines is at high risk of experiencing natural disasters due to its geographical location. According to Revilla, climate change mitigation and environmental protection and preservation “should be incorporated in the school curriculum and be actively practiced in the homes and communities.” (Bibo Nuevaespaña/Senate PRIB)