Photo Release

July 26, 2022 Extended Producer Responsibility Act lapses into law: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar reports during the plenary session Tuesday, July 26, 2022 that the Extended Producers’ Responsibility (EPR) Act has already lapsed into law. Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change in the 18th Congress, pointed out that the EPR Law will now mandate large corporations to process their plastic waste, which, in the first place, is their responsibility. With the implementation of the EPR Law, Villar expressed confidence that the Philippines will no longer be tagged as one of the largest plastic litterers in the world. “According to the University of Georgia study, we are the third largest producer of plastic into the ocean in the world, next to China and Indonesia. I guess we'll now be able to remove that image,” Villar said. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)