Photo Release

July 26, 2022 Briefing on nuclear energy mix: Sen. Win Gatchalian asks the Department of Energy (DOE) to brief legislators on whether nuclear energy must be injected in the country’s energy mix, especially in light of climate change. During the plenary session, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Gatchalian pointed out that an estimated P266 million had been given to the previous DOE management to fund a study on the viability of injecting nuclear energy to the country’s energy mix. However, the former chairperson of the Senate Committee on Energy said he had yet to receive an update on the on-going DOE study. “We should request the Department of Energy to brief us, because that is a large sum of money to study the possibility, the risk, and the opportunities, the benefits to consumers and we have not seen the report of that study. To support the scientific-based approach, that study should be scientific and should be in the hands of the legislators because that would be a guiding document for us,” Gatchalian said. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)