Photo Release

July 26, 2022 Hontiveros cites three nuclear energy issues: Sen. Risa Hontiveros of the minority bloc raises three issues that need to be considered in the possible launching of a nuclear energy program in the country. In her manifestation following the privilege speech of Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Hontiveros cited issues on safety, economic viability and disposal that need to be discussed before a nuclear power program is considered. “I think it would be interesting once the privilege speech is discussed by the relevant committee to review those nuclear power plants that had accidents. The Three Mile Island, Chernobyl and Fukushima were the top of the line and were observing, ostensibly, the highest safety standards and yet they encountered accidents,” Hontiveros pointed out during the plenary session Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)