Photo Release

July 26, 2022 Delay in transmission of Vape Bill: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada asks Sen. Pia Cayetano during the plenary session Tuesday, July 26, 2022 to elaborate on her statement that there was “malice” in the delay of the transmission of the Vape Bill to Malacañang. According to a news article, Press Secretary Rose Beatrix “Trixi” Cruz-Angeles has confirmed that the Vape Bill had lapsed into law. “You mentioned malice, and if my understanding is correct, there was malice because of the delay in the transmission to Malacanang,” Estrada said. Cayetano said record shows that bills were usually transmitted to Malacañang within a month, two months or three months. She said she considered the delay malicious. The measure seeks to regulate vaporized nicotine (vape) and non-nicotine products as well as novel tobacco products. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB).