Photo Release

July 26, 2022 Cayetano dismayed over Vape Bill lapsing into law: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during Tuesday’s plenary session of the First Regular Session of the 19th Congress July 26, 2022, expresses dismay over the lapsing into law of the Vape Regulation Bill, which she relentlessly opposed way back in the 18th Congress. The Senate and the House of Representatives ratified the measure on January 26 this year. According to Cayetano, the measure was submitted to Malacañang three days before President Rodrigo Duterte left Malacañang, or five months after it was passed by Congress. According to Malacañang, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. allowed the bill to lapse into law on July 25 without his signature. "To say that I am disappointed in the 18th Congress that passed the bill, and with the President for not vetoing it, will not do justice to the millions of lives that will be put in harm's way because of the Vape Law," Cayetano said. She added: “My heart is broken but my spirit is not. I will never stop fighting for the health and well-being of the Filipinos, even against strong lobbies of industries and policymakers who choose to support their interests over the Filipino people.” (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)