Photo Release

July 27, 2022 Legarda thanks Shinzo Abe: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda pays tribute to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a plenary session Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Legarda expressed admiration for Abe's vision and leadership, citing the latter's presence in international affairs and programs for economic growth in Japan, including women empowerment. She also mentioned the Japanese leader's efforts to strengthen the ties between the Philippines and Japan. "Japan was able to provide assistance to different sectors – in defense and security, in transport and agriculture, and peace in Mindanao, among others," recalled Legarda, who, in previous Congresses, chaired the Committee on Foreign Relations. "So, on behalf of the Filipino people, we thank him for the close relations he built between our countries," she said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)