Photo Release

July 27, 2022 Proudest picture is selfie with Abe: Neophyte Sen. Mark A. Villar pays tribute to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was gunned down while giving a speech in Nara, Japan. During floor discussions on a resolution expressing the Senate’s profound sympathy and sincere condolences on the death of Abe Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Villar, former Secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways, said Abe was instrumental in the funding of major projects such as the Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project, which is a masterplan dedicated to solve flooding in Metro Manila. He said he had a selfie with Abe that he had printed and displayed in his living room as well as kept in his cellphone. “It’s one of the proudest pictures that I have. So again, I would like to express our profound sadness for such a tragic event. I also like to express our great admiration and thanks for the contribution of the Japanese people to our country’s development,” Villar said. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)