Photo Release

July 27, 2022 Villanueva cites Iglesia ni Cristo contribution to nation-building: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva during Wednesday's plenary session, July 27, 2022, recognizes the valuable contribution of the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) in nation-building. In his co-sponsorship speech on a Senate resolution commemorating its 108th founding anniversary, Villanueva cited the efforts of the INC, led by Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, for coming to the aid of Filipinos in times of disasters and calamities. “Indeed, the INC strives to contribute to the betterment of the community, and we are sincerely grateful for them. Once again, congratulations to the Iglesia ni Cristo and may God continue to bless the Church and its every member,” he said. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)