Photo Release

July 27, 2022 SP Zubiri greets Japanese Ambassador: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri (right) gives Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko a deep bow Wednesday, July 27, 2022 after handing him a copy of Senate Resolution No. 10, taking into consideration Senate Resolution Nos. 28 and 60. The resolution expresses the Senate’s profound sympathy and sincere condolences on the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down in Nara, Japan last July 8. Known as ojigi, bowing in Japan is an important etiquette. A deep, long bow indicates respect and a smaller nod is usually less formal. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)