Photo Release

July 27, 2022 A Muslim supports INC: Sen. Robinhood Padilla, a Muslim by faith, expresses his support and interest to be one of the authors of Senate Resolution No. 66, commending the leadership of Ka Eduardo V. Manalo and recognizing his contribution to the nation and to the world. Padilla said that he has been a part of Iglesia ni Cristo’s advocacy of a sincere and utmost service to the nation while fully recognizing the separation of church and state in accordance with the Constitution. He also mentioned being a part of INC’s television program “UNLAD Kaagapay sa Hanapbuhay” that provides livelihood programs to the Filipinos regardless of their religious affiliation.(Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)