July 27, 2022 Estrada lauds INC’s religious, civic engagements: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada commends the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) for continuously shaping the country’s moral fiber and for looking after the society in general through various civic programs as he joins in the commemoration of the religious sect’s 108th founding anniversary. Estrada, during the plenary session Wednesday, July 27, 2022, said aside from attending to the religious needs of its members, the INC has also been involved in various outreach programs for indigents and calamity victims for both members and non-members. “With the permission of the good sponsor, I like to be made co-author of this resolution,” Estrada said. The Senate has adopted Senate Resolution No. 66 commemorating the 108th founding anniversary of the INC and commending the leadership of Ka Eduardo V. Manalo and recognizing the church’s contribution to society. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)