Photo Release

July 27, 2022 Binay leads prayer for earthquake victims: Sen. Maria Lourdes “Nancy” Binay leads the chamber in praying for countrymen who are badly affected by the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that hit Northern Philippines the morning of July 27, 2022. “Our loving Father, we fervently believe in Your promise of salvation. Lord, quell our troubled hearts, fortify our souls so that we do not give in to doubt and strengthen our bodies so that we may be able to provide aid and succor to our fellows who are facing this trial,” Binay prayed during the plenary session Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Voltaire Domingo/ Senate PRIB)