Photo Release

July 27, 2022 SP Zubiri hands over resolution to Japanese Ambassador: Senate Pesident Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri (center, right) hands over Senate Resolution No. 10, taking into consideration Senate Resolution Nos. 28 and 60 to Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko (center, left) Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The resolution expresses the Senate’s profound sympathy and sincere condolences to Japan on the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down in Nara, Japan last July 8. Also in photo are (from left) Senators Nancy Binay, Pia Cayetano, Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, Christopher Lawrence Go, Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Raffy Tulfo, Win Gatchalian, Grace Poe, Cynthia Villar, Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Alan Peter Cayetano and Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)